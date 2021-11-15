Sports Shorts

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Sting takes one win, one tie over the weekend

The Sturgeon U18AA faced the PAC GS Construction Saints on Friday night and ended the evening with a tie at 7-7. In that game the Sting were up 2-0 after one and led 5-4 after two. The Sting carried that lead through the final frame until their opponent tied the game with seven seconds left on the clock.

Sunday, the Sting travelled to Wainwright to face the Polar Kings. In that contest, the Sting won handily at 6-1.

The weekend’s efforts bring the Sting to a 4-3-3 record in their division.

Sting Host AAA game in Morinville

The Sturgeon Sting AA program had the opportunity to host a U18AAA game on Saturday, an opportunity for attendees to see some of the program’s former players who now play for Fort Saskatchewan back on home ice.

Kings Win Big On The Road

The Morinville AA Kings were on the road Sunday to play Bonnyville in the King’s fifth game of the 2021-2022 season.

The Kings built from a modest 3-2 lead after one to an 8-2 lead after the second period. Although Bonnyville would pop in another three during the final 20 minutes, Morinville ended the day 11-5.

Red Deer will be coming to town on Saturday, Nov. 20 to face the Kings. The game time is 8 p.m. at the Landrex Arena at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Jets take their sixth straight game

The Morinville Junior B Jets extended their winning streak to six games on the road Friday night after taking the Stony Plain Flyers 3-2.

The contest was anyone game through the night with both teams scoreless in the first and tied 1-1 after two. The final frame saw the Jets pull ahead by two. Although the Flyers answered back with a minute and change left in the game, it was one short of pushing it to overtime.

Friday’s win brought the Jets to a 11-5-1 record and fourth place in the West Division.

The Jets had a second road game Sunday night where they took on the Edmonton Royals. Details were not available by our deadline.

The club returns to home ice Tuesday night to face the Warriors at 8:30 p.m and also plays the Regals at home on Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.