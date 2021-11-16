Volunteers needed to keep Midstream Thrift Store open longer on Thursdays

by Stephen Dafoe



The Midstream Support Society is looking for more volunteers to provide a little longer hours for their Thrift Store on Thursdays.

The Society’s Thrift Store helps the community by providing gently-used clothing, household items, furniture, and appliances at low cost to local shoppers. Proceeds from the store go to various programs the Midstream Support Society does.

Those programs include youth sports, work experience, school fruit baskets and supplies, and community-wide fundraising support.

At Christmas, the Society is involved in the Christmas Hamper Program in partnership with the Knights Of Columbus, and the annual Santa Store to help low-income families provide gifts for their children.

But the organization is currently in need of some additional help.

Midstream Volunteer Marketing Member Kari Christensen told Morinville Online the store (currently open Tuesdays and Thursdays) is looking to open longer hours on Thursdays until 6 p.m. and need two more volunteers to make that happen.

“We have great hopes of possibly being open on Saturday or Sunday as well in the future,” Christensen said. “The commitment is needed from new volunteers that are able to work the hours on the weekends. Our current team is happy with their existing hours that they have been contributing to for many years.”

Christensen said that they tried to open longer hours some years back but the attendance in the store fell flat and did not generate enough business to remain open.

“We feel that the time might be right to try again,” Christensen said, noting they have been active on social media and believe the younger generation is wanting to go thrift shopping in an effort to reduce, reuse, recycle and shop local.

“By opening longer hours until 6 p.m. on Thursdays, we are looking forward to seeing some new shopping faces in students, young adults, working people and everyone who can now make it in for a visit from 3 to 6 p.m.”

The Midstream is looking for two committed volunteers who can work every Thursday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Training will take place during that shift as a long-time volunteer is willing to switch shifts to train.

Those interested in volunteering can contact the Society at midstream.society@gmail.com or send a direct message through the Midstream Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Midstream-Thrift-Store-Morinville-115349013714538