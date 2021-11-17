Roseridge holding second Household Hazardous Waste Round-Up in Gibbons this Saturday

Roseridge Landfill Commission is hosting a Hazardous Waste Round-up on Saturday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gibbons Public Works Yard (5127 41 Street).

The event is in partnership with Alberta Recycling Management Authority and is your chance to clean up those old paints and other household hazardous waste items and help Roseridge keep them out of the landfill.

Unlike visiting the Landfill, no landfill pass is required for this event. All Sturgeon County residents are welcome.

Roseridge Manager Susan Berry said the U9 Team 2 Mustangs from Sturgeon Hockey Club will be there accepting automotive batteries during the event as a fundraiser for tournament fees.

This is the second event. A similar event took place in Morinville on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Below is a list of accepted items at the event.

• Abrasive cleansers

• Acetone

• Aerosol paints and sprays

• Air fresheners (aerosol)

• All-purpose cleaners

• Ammonia

• Ant/wasp spray

• Antifreeze

• Auto body filler

• Barbeque starters

• Bleach

• Brake and transmission fluid

• Butane refills

• Car (lead-acid) batteries

• Car waxes and polishes

• Carbon tetrachloride

• Contact cement

• Degreasers

• Disinfectants

• Drain cleaners

• Fabric softeners

• Floor wax strippers

• Fungicides

• Furniture polishes and waxes

• Gasoline

• Glass cleaners

• Glues

• Hair colouring

• Hair perm solutions

• Hair sprays (aerosol)

• Insecticides

• Kerosene

• Laundry stain removers

• Laundry starch

• Lighter fluid

• Liquid cleansers

• Lye

• Mildew removers

• Muriatic acid

• Nail polish and remover

• Oven cleaners

• Paint thinners and strippers

• Photographic chemicals

• Propane gas cylinders

• Rechargeable Batteries

• Rubbing alcohol

• Rug and upholstery

cleaners

• Rust removers

• Septic tank degreaser

• Shoe polish

• Silver and brass polish

• Spa and pool chemicals

• Spot removers

• Toilet cleaners

• Tub and tile cleaners

• Turpentine, varnish, lacquers

• Used oil

• Weed killers

• Windshield washer solution

• Wood preservatives