What’s Cooking? – Support local with this tasty brunch recipe

(NC) Recently, many of us have started shopping for more local foods to support Canadian jobs. Not only does this help our economy, it also helps us reduce our carbon footprint and eat more sustainably.

For example, buying Canada Grade A eggs ensures your eggs have travelled from farm to grocery store in less than five days. This means cooking with eggs is an easy way to support local farmers and the other local businesses they support, all while boosting your protein intake.

In need of some local food inspiration? For your next brunch, try this tasty hash featuring delicious eggs and autumn flavours. You can customize it further by adding your own preferred selection of seasonal ingredients, be it another kind of squash or root vegetable. It’s perfect for a cozy meal with family and friends.

Butternut Squash and Shallot Hash with Fried Eggs

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp (15 mL) olive oil

4 eggs

½ cup (125 mL) chopped shallots

1/3 cup (75 mL) diced pancetta

1 red pepper, chopped

1 tbsp (15 mL) finely chopped fresh rosemary

2 ½ oz (70 g) butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

½ cup (125 mL) low-sodium chicken broth

3 tbsp (15 mL) butter, divided

1 tbsp (15 mL) apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp (15 mL) honey

¼ cup (60 mL) grated Parmesan cheese

2 tbsp (30 mL) finely chopped fresh chives

½ tsp (2.5 mL) each salt and pepper, divided

Pinch hot pepper flakes

Directions:

1. Heat oil in large skillet set over medium heat; cook shallots, pancetta, red pepper, rosemary and hot pepper flakes for 3 to 5 minutes or until vegetables start to soften and pancetta starts to brown.

2. Stir in butternut squash, ¼ tsp each salt and pepper. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 5 to 7 minutes or until squash starts to brown. Stir in broth, 1 tbsp butter, vinegar and honey.

3. Cover and cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until liquid is absorbed and squash is tender. Sprinkle with Parmesan and chives.

4. While hash cooks, melt 2 tbsp of butter in non-stick skillet set over medium heat; break eggs into skillet. Season with remaining salt and pepper.

5. Cover and cook for 2 to 3 minutes or until egg whites are just set for sunny-side up, or cook until done as desired. Divide hash among four plates. Top each serving with a fried egg.

Tip: You can substitute Parmesan for finely crumbled goat cheese or feta cheese. Or substitute a pinch of smoked paprika for hot pepper flakes if desired.

Find more recipes at eggs.ca.