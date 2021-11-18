70 plus vendors lined up for this weekend’s Christmas Market & Craft Fair

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce is ready for the Morinville Farmers Market & Craft Fair, taking place this weekend at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre.

The event takes place Saturday, Nov. 20 and Sunday, Nov. 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

At the time of this writing, the Market had 70 vendors lined up with a wide variety of items.

Entry to the event is $2 with proceeds going to help support the year-round Farmers’ Market. Children 12 and under receive free admission.