Morinville ready to Lite Up the Nite

Morinville will once again hold the annual Lite Up the Nite celebration this year with activities taking place Wednesday through Sunday.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Although the event runs Nov. 26 to 28, the Town will be hosting Photos with Santa at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Thursday, Nov. 25. The event is free for residents, but there will be limited capacity and registration is required.

For details and to register, visit: http://ow.ly/oezR50GFty2

FILL A BUS FOR THE FOOD BANK

The Town bus will once again be used to hold, then haul non-perishable items for the Morinville Food Bank. On Friday, Nov. 26, the bus will be at No Frills from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and at Sobeys from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Masks are optional for the outdoor event but distancing is advised

OLD FASHIONED CHRISTMAS

An Old-Fashioned Christmas takes place at the Museum from noon until 5 p.m on Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Nov. 27. The display showcases Christmas artifacts from the past. Admission is free and no REP is in place, although masks are required for anyone 2 and older.

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

The Morinville Lions Club and Rendez-Vous Centre are hosting their annual Breakfast with Santa from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27 at the Rendez-Vous Centre (9913 104 Street).



The event offers a free take-out pancake breakfast, on a first-come-first-served basis for the first 125 people.

Santa will be onsite outdoors for photos.

Masks are optional and social distancing is advised

FAMILY FESTIVAL

Saturday, Nov. 27 is the main festival day with a variety of activities happening throughout the day. The Family Festival portion, a free drop-in event, takes place at the Morinville Community Cultural Centre from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

In addition to a variety of crafts and glitter tattoos, there will be performances by the Imaginarium Puppet Company and Indigo Circus Performers. A photobooth, letters to Santa and colouring contest takeaway sheets will also be available.

REP is in place for the event and masks are required for those age 2 years and older.

LITE UP THE NITE PARADE

This year’s parade starts at 5:30 p.m. and will run west down 100 Avenue from 95 Street to 102 Street.

Seniors and those individuals unable to participate due to accessibility or challenges of the outdoor elements can register a spot at Town Hall to view the parade. Call the Town of Morinville for details.

Businesses, non-profit groups, and community organizations wishing to join the parade have until the end of day Nov. 24 to register their Entry Forms

A free hot chocolate station will operate at the Morinville Community Library starting at 5 p.m and while quantities last.

Following Saturday’s parade, the St. Jean Baptiste Park will be lit for the Christmas season. Approximate time 6 p.m.

FIREWORKS

Fireworks will return to Morinville on Saturday, Nov. 27. They will be set off from Notre Dame Park (530 Grandin Drive) at 7 p.m. Masks are optional and social distancing is advised.

RED AND GREEN FAMILY SKATE

Residents are encouraged to bring their skates, wear red and green, and enjoy Christmas music at the festive free skate at the Morinville Leisure Centre on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

REP is in place, and while masks are optional for skating, masks are required for those age 2 years and older when moving around the centre.