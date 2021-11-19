What’s Cooking? – Festive pudding to satisfy your hunger and your health

(NC) There are a lot of temptations during the holidays. Between desserts, drinks and special occasion foods, you may consume more sugar than usual. To help keep your health in check, here are a handy tip and a delicious festive dessert idea:

Don’t go to a dinner party or potluck unprepared. Normally loaded with refined sugar and carbs, desserts can get tricky — especially if you have a health condition such as diabetes.

Bringing a lower-sugar dessert is a great way to keep you on track at a potluck, and still enjoy a delicious treat with the rest of the party.

Try this fragrant and sweet pudding, which has 5.2 grams of fibre and 9 grams of protein per serving to keep you nourished and full. It’s drizzled in a fresh, fruity homemade syrup that will satisfy your sweet tooth and keep your glucose balanced.

Festive Bread Pudding

Prep time: 45 minutes + 5 min

Cook time: 1 hour + 5 min

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

• 3 bottles (237 mL each) vanilla Glucerna, a nutritional drink with a low glycemic index

• 5 slices whole-wheat bread, cut into 2-cm cubes

• 375 mL (1 ½ cups) bran flake cereal

• 3 eggs

• 500 mL (2 cups) fresh or frozen soft fruit

• 30 mL (2 tbsp) lemon juice

• 2.5 mL (½ tsp) cinnamon

• 2.5 mL (½ tsp) vanilla extract

• 30 mL (2 tbsp) water

Directions:

1. Place a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 175°C (350°F).

2. Butter an 8 x 11-inch (20 x 28 centimetre) mould.

3. Spread bread cubes in mould and cover with bran flakes.

4. Mix Glucerna and eggs in a bowl and pour over bread.

5. Let sit for 30 minutes until liquid is absorbed, pressing bread from time to time.

6. Bake for 1 hour or until centre is firm.

7. For the topping, put fruit, lemon juice, cinnamon, vanilla extract and water in a saucepan and simmer for 5 minutes. Set aside or refrigerate.

