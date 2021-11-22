Back-to-back wins for U18 Sturgeon Sting

by Stephen Dafoe

It was a four-point weekend for the U18 Sturgeon Sting who defeated the Peace River Royals 4-2 on Saturday and the SSAC Don Wheaton 4-1 on Sunday.

Saturday night’s home game against Peace River Saw the Sting build steadily from a 2-0 first period lead to notch it up one to 3-0 after two. That tally increased to 4-0 early in the last period before Peace River came back with two to narrow the gap to 4-2.

During the outing, William Kinsella, Ethan de Champlain, Warner Boddez and Kaden Kinjerski grabbed a goal apiece.

Sunday saw the Sting on the road to face SSAC Don Wheaton. Tied 1-1 after one, the Sting built to a 2-1 lead after two before pocketing another two in the final frame for the 4-1 win.

Josh Konanz picked up two of the Sting’s four goals, while Ethan De Champlain and Ben Roe earned a goal apiece.

The Sting has no games remaining this month. Their next outing is a home game Saturday, Dec. 4 at 2:15 p.m. against the Wainwright Polar Kings and another home game Dec. 10 at 7 p.m. against MLAC Go Logo Wear.