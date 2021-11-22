Morinville Kings defeat Red Deer in overtime

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings hit the ice in Morinville Saturday night to face off against Red Deer and ended their evening with a 6-5 overtime win and another two points to add to the tally.

The Kings got off to a great start, leading Red Deer 3-0 after one.

Red Deer narrowed that gap to 3-1 early in the middle frame, but the Kings pushed their lead to 5-1 by the middle of the middle frame. By the period’s end, Red Deer narrowed the Kings’ lead by another two to 5-3.

The final 20 minutes saw the Kings unable to score while Red Deer worked their way towards an overtime opportunity. That goal came with 28 seconds on the clock.

Romano Morrison pocketed the game-winning goal from an assist by Devon Cyr with 3:38 left on the clock.

Saturday night’s win brings the team to 3rd place in the league, four points and two games behind the Camrose Crush, and three points and one game behind the Lacombe Generals. King Devon Cyr and Blake Grainger currently hold third and fourth spots in the league with 15 points apiece.

The Morinville Kings head to Fort Saskatchewan on Friday night for an 8 p.m game, then return to the Landrex Arena Dec. 4 to face Red Deer once again. The game time is 8 p.m.