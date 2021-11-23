4 the Love of the Game Novice tournament returns for another year

by Stephen Dafoe

Thirty-two years after Novice hockey player Dennis Blair Borduzak passed away, his memory is kept alive through a memorial tournament now in its 24th year. The annual 4 the Love of the Game Tournament skates off in Morinville and Legal Dec. 3 to 5, bringing together two dozen teams and 240 players for a weekend of hockey action.

Borduzak passed away following his Novice (now U9) year of hockey in 1989. The tournament’s name pays homage to the late hockey player’s number 4 jersey, which was retired in Legal in 2004.

“We are passionate about preserving the essence of this heartfelt event,” said Kelsey Allary, one of the event organizers, adding they are hoping to see lots of community support. “The event serves as a long-standing annual tradition of 24 years in our community and is highly anticipated. Dennis wore #4 on his team hockey jersey. We honour his memory and the love he had “4” the game.”

The event will feature a memorial puck drop, light show, national anthem and a DJ doing player announcements that provide a special player experience before the games.

“We award player prizes, along with operating raffle tables, raffle games, and silent auctions plus other fundraising initiatives in support of the event and the Sturgeon Hockey Club youth player development program,” Allery said.

There is no cost to attend the games at the Landrex Arena at the Morinville Leisure Centre over the weekend.