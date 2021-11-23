CFIB encouraging local shopping with Small Business Saturday contest

by Stephen Dafoe

This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, and the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is hoping Alberta shoppers will help small businesses in their communities. To help with that goal, they have launched their Small Business Saturday contest once again.

A recent CFIB survey indicates 49 per cent of Canadian businesses are worried customers have moved to big businesses and will not return. The fears are well-founded as Maru Public Opinion data released by CFIB Tuesday indicates consumers are predicting they will spend twice as much at big box stores and online giants than at small businesses either online or in person.

Another 22 per cent of Canadian shoppers intend to spend less on holiday shopping this year.

“There is no question that the pandemic has been the toughest of times for Canada’s small business owners—many weren’t even allowed to be open last year at this time. But customers have remained a bright spot,” said CFIB Executive Vice President Laura Jones. “Small Business Saturday is a great opportunity to get out and spark holiday joy.”

CFIB’s Small Business Saturday contest, designed to help promote the idea of shopping locally this weekend, has more than $20,000 available in prizes. Consumers can visit SmallBusinessEveryDay.ca until November 28 to enter for a chance to win one of 10 cash prizes of $2,000, plus bonus eBay gift cards. No purchase is needed.