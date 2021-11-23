Editorial: Morinville athlete and business owner battling cancer and seeking support

A local business owner and national strongman competitor recently learned he has metastatic carcinoma cancer, which has spread from the part of the body where it originated.

Scott “Crusher” Wallace is best known to readers of this publication for having pulled Morinville’s fire truck a few years ago. But outside Morinville, he has many other accomplishments over his 10-year career that he is known for. These include Washington States Strongest Man and that same title in B.C. and Alberta and a national win in the masters’ category. Most recently, Wallace competed in Arizona and Regina in two competitions and won Alberta and Western Canada’s Masters’ in a deadlift competition in Spruce Grove.

Locally, Wallace is known as the friendly face and deep voice behind the counter of Crusher’s Supplements, located above Morinville Sports. He is also known as a proud and dedicated family man.

Scheduled for surgery on Dec. 1, Wallace will be in hospital for about a week and will face a long road to recovery and treatment.

The Strongman community across North America has stepped up to offer support to the Morinville athlete, including proceeds from shirts, a B.C. sandwich shop’s Crusher-inspired sandwich, and several strongman events that are donating registration fees.

Residents can also support Wallace to help keep his business and financial commitments going through a Go-Fund-Me campaign set up by friends Karl Vidicek and Jennifer Hinse.

“For those of you who know Scott, he is one of the toughest guys you’ve ever met, ready to fight the toughest of all battles – Cancer,” the fundraiser page reads. “If you know Scott, he would be there for you in a heartbeat. I’m asking that you be there for him and his family during these challenging times.”

Wallace has been a proud supporter of Morinville, proudly carrying the community name into his competitions in and out of the province.

We hope that this community can contribute during his and his family’s time of need as our community members have stepped up to help so many others in their times of need.

Battling cancer is the heaviest weight anyone will ever have to carry, ad that is true even when you are a professional strongman.

You can donate to the fundraiser at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-scotts-fight-against-cancer?

-SD