Kings and Jets have wins over the weekends

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Kings Crush the Fort

The Morinville Senior AA Kings hammered the Fort Saskatchewan Chiefs in their own barn on Friday night, walking away from the outing with a 10-1 victory, their sixth win in a 6-1-0 season.

The evening started as anyone’s game with the Kings leading 3-1 after one. But that deficit grew to 5-1 after two and doubled in the final frame.

Devon Cyr picked up two of the Kings three first-period goals, and Kyle Harris added to his first-period goal to score another in the final frame. Kyle Plett also picked up a pair for the Kings during the outing.

The Kings play at home Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. against the Red Deer Rustlers.

Jets one for two over the week

The Morinville Junior B Jets could not catch a break Wednesday night on the road against the Beverly Warriors, returning home with a 3-0 loss.

It was not for a lack of trying. Warriors backstop Royce Watson simply stopped all 30 of the Jets attempts to score during the game.

But the Jets made up for the loss on home ice Sunday night with a 6-1 win over the Stony Plain Flyers.

In that outing, the Jets built from a 3-0 first-period lead to controlling the ice with a 5-0 lead after two. That lead crept up to 6-0 early in the third, and the Jets kept Stony off the ice until 1:47 was left on the clock.

The win and loss bring the Jets to 14-7-1 on the season and place the Jets in fifth place in the West Division.

The Jets are on the road Wednesday to play the Red Wings and take on the Sherwood Park Knights Sunday night at home at 7:30 p.m.