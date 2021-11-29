Letter: Rotary Float Lites Up The Night

The Rotary Club of Morinville took the opportunity to expand its 25th anniversary year incentive to support local not for profits by offering a ride on the Rotary Entry to the Light up the night parade event.

The Skip the Line bottle drive program was highlighted with the participation of groups that have had financial support from the club this past year. The support was extended to having their banners/signage added to the float.

Coming out of almost two years of restrictions, many of these groups do not have the volunteer or financial resources to enter their own float, and this support gained them much-needed exposure.

Victims Services, 4 Winds Dance Academy, Fit and Fierce, Morinville Moms Adopt a Child, The Food Bank, Jessica Martel Society, The Friends of the Morinville Library Society, Youth Basketball were all invited to attend.

Friends and family rode the float and serenaded the crowds. Rotary volunteers gave out 1200 candy canes along the way. ( it should be noted, we will need 2500 next year!)

Thanks to the volunteers for the float work party, especially to Pat T. for use of his trailer. More Rotary members were volunteering on fundraising with other groups or supporting other floats as well.

We hope to grow the support for next years’ events as well as other events throughout the year.

Thanks to Ryan and the town team for the organization of the event.

We do hope that Joe will bring the information on those electric gloves to our next meeting!

Alan Otway

Rotary Club of Morinville