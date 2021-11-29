Morinville RCMP seek suspects in September break and enter

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP request the public’s assistance in identifying three males who committed a break, enter, and theft to a Self Storage business in Sturgeon County, AB. On September 23rd, 2021 at approximately 12:08 a.m. to 2:08 a.m. two vehicles entered the property and entered several storage containers, cutting locks, and removing items from each locker.

Morinville RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Submitted photos below: