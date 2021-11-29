Our Morinville: The Weekend in Photos

photos by Lucie Roy & Stephen Dafoe

The Town of Morinville held its annual Lite Up The Nite festival over the weekend. Here are some photos from the well-attended event.

The Pancake Breakfast hosted by the Morinville Lions Club and Rendez Vous Centre was held Saturday.

This year it was a curb side pickup for the breakfast and photos with Santa and the Elf outside in the parking lot. More than 125 take out breakfasts were served at the event.

Lots of children’s events were on at the community cultural centre Saturday.

The Imaginarium puppet show offered two performances.

Roving performers entertained children and parents.

Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 members ready to parade. Pres. Kelvin Kuzyk, Simone Lussier, member and Dist 8 Commander Bob Peterson, Jessie Kuzyk and Tristan Collard.

Morinville Physical Therapy and Sports Injury Clinic- theme Bring the Light.

The Lite Up the Nite Parade took place Saturday with more than 20 entries.

The winning entries included Best Festive Overall to SRT Farms.

Best Youth to Fable Gardens.

Best Pedestrian to the Community Library.

Best Community Organization Service Group to the Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce. Best Business/Promotional to Rentz and Rover Pet Services. Councillor Scott Richardson and his son.