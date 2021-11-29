Sturgeon U18 Sting take first place in weekend tournament.

U18 Sting takes first place in Olds Tournament

The Sturgeon Sting U18 took part in a tournament in Olds over the weekend and returned to Morinville with first place.

The weekend outing started with a tight 5-4 win over the Calgary Royals. In that contest, Caleb Young was the player of the game with 3 points.

The opening win put the Sting up against the Calgary Rangers, a matchup that also saw the Sting taking the day by one with a 3-2 win.

Next, the Sting faced host Olds and came away with a 5-3 win, including a hat trick from Riley Enns.

The club’s final game was for the gold with Ethan De Champlain pocketing two goals in the game to help the Sting build a 5-2 win over the Central Alberta Selects.

The U18 Sting were not alone in weekend victories for Sturgeon Hockey Club.

The U11 SU401 were 4-0 in a tournament in St. Paul, ending the week with a 5-3 first-place win.

The Sturgeon U18 Sting return to league play this weekend with a home game against the Lloydminster Blazers at 2:15. This contest will be followed with another home game Friday, DEc. 10 at 7 p.m. against MLAC Go Logo Wear.