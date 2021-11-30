Letter: Hamper Program Underway

Knights of Columbus, St. Anne Council, on behalf of St. Jean Baptiste Parish, the Midstream Support Society and the Morinville Food Bank, are pleased to announce that they will be coordinating the Christmas Hamper Project for Morinville and District once again this year. Last year over 100 packages containing food cards and numerous children’s toys and gifts were distributed to needy families in the community. The success of this project relies on the generosity and cooperation of the churches, service groups, businesses, and countless individuals in our communities. This year we will be returning to the traditional hampers providing there are no COVID 19 restrictions.

Your support is welcomed through donations of food and children’s toys and gifts to the following drop-off sites: Bumper-to-Bumper, Town of Morinville FCSS,(cultural centre), Scotia Bank, Royal Bank, and Servus Credit Union. Residents are reminded to donate foods that are nutritious and children’s gifts that are new or in excellent condition (unwrapped please).

Financial contributions may be directed to the office of St. Jean Baptiste Church or Bumper-to-Bumper. Cheques are to be made to St. Jean Baptiste Parish (Income tax receipts will be issued), and the monies will be used to purchase fresh food and other staples. Any surplus funds are distributed to all local schools for their lunch programs.

Individuals and families who are eligible to receive Christmas Hampers are contacted by Social Services. Anyone who requires assistance should phone 780-939-3953 (Midstream Store) or 780-939-4361 (Town of Morinville). Residents of Morinville who are aware of individuals or families in need of assistance should not hesitate to phone on their behalf. Those eligible to receive hampers should phone one of the numbers listed above no later than Friday, December 17th.

The distribution of hampers is planned for Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Rendez-Vous Centre between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Pat Earles

Project Coordinator