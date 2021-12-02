Notre Dame offering Nature Kindergarten next fall

by Stephen Dafoe

Greater St. Albert Catholic Schools are offering parents a new kindergarten option next fall they say will let children explore their communities’ outdoors. The division says the Nature Kindergarten pilot is an extension program that nurtures students’ spiritual, social, and emotional well-being.

Morinville’s École Notre Dame Catholic School is one of three schools chosen for the pilot. The other two offering Nature Kindergarten are École Father Jan Catholic School and Albert Lacombe Catholic School.

“Both St. Albert and Morinville have acres of land to explore and learn about our beautiful environment – what a natural fit for an outdoor kindergarten,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Clint Moroziuk in a media release Wednesday. “This program will undoubtedly help instill a love of nature and foster respect for all of creation while celebrating different cultures and Indigenous traditions.”

GSACRD Board Chair Joe Becigneul said he believed the program would give children space for curiosity, connection, and reflection of the world around them.

Program registration will begin following the Jan. 13 Kindergarten Expo at École Secondaire St. Albert Catholic High School.

More details can be found on the GSACRD website.