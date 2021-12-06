Sports Report

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Jets take back-to-back losses

It was a no-point week for the Morinville Junior B Jets. The club started the week with a 7-2 defeat at the hands of the North Edmonton Red Wings on the road Wednesday night and followed it up with a 6-2 loss to the Sherwood Park Knights at home on Sunday.

The losses bring the Jets, who are having a good season, to 14-9-1 and fifth place in the West Division. Although the Jets are 10 points behind the division’s top-seated Beverly Warriors, only four points separate second to fifth spots.

The Jets play St. Albert on the road Friday night and then return to the Landrex Arena on Tuesday, Dec. 14 to play the Edmonton Mustangs at 8:30 pm.

Kings fall to Red Deer in overtime

On Saturday night, the Morinville Senior AA Kings returned from Penhold with one point for their troubles. The Kings lost 5-4 to the Red Deer Rustlers in overtime.

The Kings trailed 1-0 after 20 and 3-2 after the second period but managed to tie it up by the game’s end to drive it to overtime.

With a 6-1-1 record, eight games into the 14-game season, the Kings are currently in third place in the league, two points and a game behind the Lacombe Generals, and one point behind the Camrose Crush.

The club is on the road again this weekend, travelling to Camrose Dec. 11 to face the Crush.

U18 Sting win close one

The U18 Sturgeon Sting had a light weekend this weekend with one game against the Lloydminster Blazers.

In that contest, the Sting emerged with a narrow 3-2 victory to bring them to 8-3-3 and third place so far this season.

The Sting led the first period 2-0, with Ethan de Champlain and Riley Enss picking up points for the team.

However, Lloydminster kept the Sting off the board in the middle frame while closing the gap to 2-1.

De Champlain grew the gap to 3-2 4 minutes into the third period, and although Lloydminster would take another goal five minutes later, it was not enough to win the day.

The U18 Sting plays MLAC Go Wear Friday night at home. The game time is 7 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.