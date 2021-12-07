More holiday crime prevention tips from Alberta RCMP

submitted by Alberta RCMP

Following months of distance, the Alberta RCMP understands that Albertans treasure #UnwrappingMoments with friends and family, now more than ever. #UnwrappingMoments might be a present under a tree, a card sending you seasons greetings, or even a letter from a long-distance loved one—anything that brings a smile to your face and warms your heart! Practicing good mail safety can help keep these sweet memories from being stolen.

While it is the season of giving, crooks are s-elfish and we know that there’s nothing more tear-ible than having your holiday cards and packages stolen from the mail. By following some of our card-inal rules we can all work to keep the grinches away:

If you won’t be ho-ho-home this holiday season to collect your parcels, arrange for mail to be delivered to an alternate pick up location, or ask a friend to grab it.

Consider installing video cameras to deter thieves from taking what doesn’t belong to them–they just might feel your “presents” watching their every move!

No one chooses to “string” thieves along. Leave them feel extra “torn-up”. If you’re shipping an expensive item through the mail, ensure there are tracking codes and know when it will arrive so you can be home to accept the delivery.

If you are “stocking” up on holiday gifts through online shopping and won’t be home, have items delivered to your local post office to keep them safe until you can get them.

Avoid having your personal information “ripped-off”. If you are receiving items containing sensitive or financial information, we encourage you to have them delivered to your nearest post office to be held until you can safely get them.

Don’t be im-parcel when it comes to keeping holiday mail safe! We recommend never sending money through the mail.

It’s a “merry” bright idea to mail gifts in brown or opaque packaging, instead of holiday themed gift wrap, so that it’s less obvious that the contents inside may be valuable gifts.

Plan to be home when packages are supposed to arrive.

Check mail daily to help keep sweet memories from being stolen.

Track your shipments, and if possible, opt for a signature required delivery.

This holiday season, whether you’re ordering items to go in pretty bags and boxes, or receiving a parcel from abroad, we want you to keep your special deliveries safe so that you can continue #UnwrappingMoments with loved ones! Happy Holidays from the Alberta RCMP.