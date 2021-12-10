Morinville RCMP looking for assistance with stolen cargo trailer

submitted by Morinville RCMP

The Morinville RCMP is seeking assistance from the public for any information in regard to a stolen trailer.

The trailer is a 1999 White Haulmark Edge racing trailer. It was reported stolen on December 6, 2021 and was stolen sometime between December 5 and December 6, 2021.

The trailer was in the westbound ditch between Range Road 260 and Range Road 261 in Sturgeon County, Alberta.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Morinville RCMP Detachment.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of this trailer or suspects associated to it, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.