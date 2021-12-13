Notice: Military helicopter landing at Stollery Children’s Hospital on December 14

submitted by National Defence / Canadian Armed Forces

A Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CH-146 Griffon helicopter will be flying from Canadian Forces Base Edmonton to the Stollery Children’s Hospital helipad on December 14, 2021 at approximately 10:00 a.m., subject to weather and operational requirements.

The helicopter, originating from 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, will be transporting Santa to the Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton. Operation HO HO HO is an annual event designed to bring holiday cheer to the hospital’s young patients and their families.

Operation HO HO HO is an initiative dating back to 2003 and originating from 400 Tactical Helicopter Squadron, one of 1 Wing’s seven squadrons across Canada. 408 Tactical Helicopter Squadron has conducted their own iteration since 2018.