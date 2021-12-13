Shaw seeking Morinville-St. Albert NDP nomination

A well-known political name in Sturgeon County is seeking the nomination for the Alberta NDP in Morinville-St. Albert.

Four-term Sturgeon County councillor Karen Shaw announced Monday she would seek the party’s nod to run in the 2023 provincial election.

Shaw, who with her husband Stuart, raises commercial Simmental X Angus cattle in the Redwater area, was first elected to Sturgeon County Council in 2007. She was re-elected in 2010, 2013 and 2017, but did not seek re-election this fall.

“I’m seeking the nomination for Morinville-St. Albert to be a voice for the region,” Shaw said. “Kenney’s budgets and his botched pandemic response has cost many Albertans their lives and livelihoods – we need much better representation at the provincial level.”

Shaw went on to say that as a municipal leader for 14 years, she worked to make positive changes to strengthen the community and economy, especially when it came to the Heartland and regional partners.”

“It’s clear to me that Rachel Notley is the leader we need, and she has the best vision for Alberta,” Shaw said.

“Jason Kenney has failed our health care workers. Rachel has a strong track record of protecting health care, she is a good leader and an NDP government will work for a truly diversified economy with good-paying jobs for our community for years to come.”

Morinville-St. Albert constituency includes Morinville, Bon Accord, Legal, Gibbons, Redwater and the north part of St. Albert. It also includes the surrounding areas of Sturgeon County.