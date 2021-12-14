Jets win in OT

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Junior B Jets had one game last week, a Friday night road trip to St. Albert to face the Merchants. In that contest, the Jets won 3-2 in overtime.

Trailing 2-1 after one, the Jets’ Braydon Iwaschuk tied the game unassisted at 5:52. Third-period gameplay saw neither side able to capitalize on a combined 19 scoring opportunities, driving the contest to overtime.

Kye Buchanan got the game-winning goal, assisted by Kyle Lawrence and Dylan McFatridge, with 2:49 left on the clock.

Friday’s road win brings the Jets to 15-9-1 and fifth place in the West, one point and two games behind Stony Plain.

The Jets play at home Tuesday night against the Edmonton Mustangs. The game time is 8:30 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.