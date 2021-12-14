Kings drop one on the road

by Stephen Dafoe

The Morinville Senior AA Kings fell 7-3 to the Camrose Crush on the road Saturday night.

Trailing the Crush 2-1 after one, the Kings soon found themselves down 4-1 after two. That deficit was built to 6-1 before the Kings’ Zachary Car pocketed one to narrow the gap by one. But as quickly as the gap narrowed, it widened again with another from Camrose. Blake Granger got the Kings’ last goal on the powerplay with 5:25 left on the clock.

Saturday’s loss gives the Kings a 6-2-1 record and third place with five games left in the regular season.

The Kings play at home Saturday night against Westlock. The game time is 8 p.m. at the Landrex arena.