Win and a tie for the Sting over the weekend

by Stephen Dafoe

The Sturgeon U18 Sting took a win and a tie Friday and Sunday, bringing them to a 9-3-4 record and second place in the Global Health Imports Division.

Friday was a 5-2 home-ice win over the visiting MLAC GO Wear.

Riley Enns started scoring for the Sting in the first period giving the team a 1-0 lead heading into the second 20 minutes.

In that frame, Ethan de Champlain got a natural hat trick at 17:12, 12:38 and 2:02 to build the Sting’s lead to 4-0.

Although their opponents answered back with two in the final period, Ryan Rivard pocketed the Sting’s fifth and final goal to earn a 5-2 win.

Sunday saw the Sting at home against the Strathcona ACT Warriors.

In that outing, Jamie Visser and William Kinsella gave the Sting a 2-1 lead in the opening frame. Although neither side was able to score in the middle frame, Declan Dika gave the Sting their third goal to bring it to 3-1. That lead was reduced to a tie by the Warriors at the 2-minute mark.

The Sting play the Leduc Roughnecks Friday night on the road and then return home Sunday to play the Rangers at 4:30 p.m. at the Landrex Arena.