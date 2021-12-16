Fill A House campaign raises more than $9000 for Adopt-a-Family program

More than $9,000 was presented to the Morinville Adopt-a-Family program on Wednesday as well as 218 toy donations, 426 food items ad 142 toiletries.

The 8th annual Fill A Homes Campaign marked a special year for organizers Jandel Homes as the annual campaign officially passed $100,000 in monetary funds raised over the years.

This year was the fifth year Jandel Homes and Meadows of Morinville partnered with Morinville’s Adopt-a-Family, an initiative that has brought Christmas joy to hundreds of families in Morinville and surrounding Sturgeon County communities.

“On behalf of the Town Council of Morinville, I want to congratulate the Morinville Adopt-a-Family [program] on their 10th annual campaign to support families,” said Mayor Simon Boersma in a media release Thursday. “Your ongoing commitment to our community ensures that we are able to take care of our most vulnerable. This can be hard at times, and I appreciate each one of your support, kindness and compassion. It is a reflection and heart of Morinvillans. You’re making the season very bright for many.”

This year will see the Adopt-a-Family program create and send out more than 60 Christmas hampers to families in need.

Traditionally, Jandel homes have hosted an in-person silent auction and cocktail reception for the fundraiser; however, COVID-19 prevented that in 2021. Despite, that the community rallied together to ensure the event’s success.

Since its launch in 2014, the Fill a House Christmas Campaign has generated more than 5,037 toy and toiletry donations, brought in 9,481 food items and raised more than $108,954 in monetary contributions.

The 2021 Fill A House campaign was sponsored by Jandel Homes Ltd, Meadows of Morinville, Priority Printing, Capital Vision Care, Select Movers, Triple M Housing, CFCW, Iron Eagle Pilings, Prism Engineering, Allen & Associates Barristers & Solicitors, McLeod Home Hardware, Travelers Canada, Lonestar Lumber, McLennan Ross LLP and Bluetrain Inc.