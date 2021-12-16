Sturgeon County showing off its lights with new interactive holiday lights tour map

Sturgeon County is hoping area residents will take a look at holiday lights throughout the County. They have launched an interactive holiday lights tour map, showcasing some of the most festive light displays at homes, acreages, businesses and farms.

“Decorating your home with lights is a wonderful way to share your holiday cheer,” said Alanna Hnatiw, Mayor of Sturgeon County in a media release Thursday. “We want to recognize those who have lifted the spirits of so many in the community as well as encourage people to get outside and see the dazzling light displays throughout the County.”

The interactive Holiday Lights Tour Map is available online and works on most mobile devices.

Sturgeon County is also inviting festive residents that want to show off their lights to take part in the tour by entering their information into the interactive map.

All submissions received are automatically entered into a contest to win a prize package valued at over $100. The contest is open until December 31, 2021. A winner will be randomly drawn from all submissions on January 17, 2022.

“If you are looking for a way to brighten your winter nights, take a drive around Sturgeon County with your parents, grandparents, family or friends to view the holiday lights,” Hnatiw said. “Our community spirit certainly shines through at this time of year.”