Editorial: Wishing You All A Merry Christmas

Festive season is a special time of year for many of us in Morinville and the surrounding area, but all the more so this year when we can gather together once again.

Understanding the importance of family, friends and community was driven home for us a few weeks ago during our Lite Up the Nite Festival.

Christmas does not truly begin in Morinville until Santa Claus and the Mayor pull that lever to light St. Jean Baptiste Park, and I think many of us were a little emotional through the cheers.

Keeping our eyes skyward, we all got to see fireworks over Morinville once again, and it was an incredible display that lit up the night and launched the Christmas season.

Yuletide is a special time in our household, not for the gifts or the meals, but for quiet times gathering with friends and family and reflecting on the year that has been.

Our hope is for a better year in 2022, one in which we can get past this pandemic and back to more of the things we once routinely enjoyed.

Up to now, it has been challenging to bring the community together, but the festival of less than a month ago has reinforced our desire to report on the kind of community we can all be proud of.

Extending from our home and family the wish of a wonderful Christmas season and a Happy and prosperous New Year.

Due to our Holiday shutdown, Morinville Online will be closed from Friday, Dec. 19 until January, 3.

-SD