St. Jean Baptiste Parish conducting survey and raising funds to rebuild church

The Bells Will Ring Again is the key message behind St. Jean Baptiste Parish’s fundraising efforts to rebuild their church, destroyed by fire June 30, 2021.

The Parish’s Building Committee is hard at work and says lots of great things are happening.

They are reaching out to parishioners and the community for feedback for the new building of St Jean Baptiste Parish.

The survey, which can be found through www.sjbp.ca starting the evening of Dec. 17, has a deadline of Jan. 7, 2022. Those who do not have online availability can pick up hard copies at mass, the rectory or Bumper to Bumper. Drop off of hard copies can be placed in the offering basket or in the rectory mailbox.

Fundraiser Underway

There are several ways the community can donate to support the effort. All funds will go directly to the Church ReBuild



Donations can be made through www.canadahelps.org by searching charity type – St Jean Baptiste Parish in St Paul, AB

etransfers can be sent to etransfer@dosp.ca. Enter recipient name: Diocese of St. Paul and add a message: St. Jean Baptiste Parish, Morinville – New Church Rebuild.

There is also the Brick by Brick, Dollar by Dollar campaign where The church’s bricks are being offered for $100 each to help with the funds to rebuild the new church.

Contact the parish for details.