Morinville Public School modulars on the move

by Lucie Roy

Sturgeon Public Schools is undergoing a project that saw 10 old modular classrooms at Ecole Morinville Public School demolished.

Karen Meurer, Communications Advisor said, “The 10 old modular classrooms in the middle section of the school were at their end-of-life stage.”

The remaining six modular classrooms and one bathroom will be relocated to optimize the use of educational space for students.

The project is going well and nearing completion, and students can look forward to their new-to-them” classrooms opening soon.

Pictures were taken December 21, 2021