Two arrested after Crime Reduction Unit execute search warrant

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

In early December 2021, the St. Albert RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) began investigating a series of break-ins to mailboxes at an apartment complex in St. Albert, Alberta. St. Albert RCMP CRU team requested assistance from the property management company to identify damaged mailboxes and possible victims, who were unsure at the time if they were victims of mail theft. The investigation determined that more than three dozen mailboxes had been damaged, and one suspect was identified as breaking into the mailboxes over a two-week period.

The investigation lead to a search warrant being executed at a residence in St. Albert, on December 16, 2021. The search resulted in the recovery of multiple St. Albert residents’ mail and parcels, including credit cards, banking information, and personal documents. The search warrant also resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, and other illicit drugs.

Crystal LOOS (37) and Cameron EVANS (48) both of St. Albert, were arrested and have been charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and two counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.

Additionally, LOOS has been charged with the following:

• Theft of Mail;

• Mischief Under $5000;

• Possession of a Forged Document;

• Possession of a Stolen Credit Card x 2;

• Possession of Identity Documents – not in her name x2;

• Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose;

Both are scheduled to appear in St. Albert Provincial Court on February 7th, 2022.

St. Albert RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity to the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.