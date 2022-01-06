Intersection Safety kicks off Alberta RCMP Traffic Safety Calendar

by Morinville Online Staff

The Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar is published each year to advise Albertans of the monthly areas of education Alberta RCMP and their policing partners take part in.

January’s focus, which does not mean it is the only policing activity taking place, is intersection safety.

This month police are alerting motorists and pedestrians about unsafe left turns, speeding, violating traffic signals, and other intersection safety issues, all of which RCMP says can result in intersection collisions.

“According to the Government of Alberta, an average of 8,000 people are injured at intersections in Alberta every year. With various road users all travelling in different directions, these points of traffic require extra caution and attention,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham. “We can reduce the risk of injury or collision by being familiar with, and following, the rules of the road.”

Alberta RCMP offers the following advice for drivers:

• Obey traffic signs and signals. Make a full stop at red lights and stop signs, even when turning right. Always follow directions given by police officers over traffic signs or signals (Government of Alberta, 2021).

• Yield to pedestrians at all marked or unmarked crosswalks. Before making a turn, ensure pedestrians have cleared the crosswalk.

• Remember the right of way rule. At three- and four-way stops, the vehicle that arrived first should proceed first. If two vehicles arrive at the same time, the vehicle on the right should proceed first (Government of Alberta, 2021).

They also offer these tips for pedestrians:

• Use crosswalks and pedestrian-activated signals. If there are no crossing lights, wait until all vehicles have come to a complete stop before crossing (Government of Alberta, 2021).

• Stay alert. Remove headphones and put away cell phones or other electronic devices when crossing the street.

• Be seen. Make eye contact with drivers to ensure they see you. Extending your arm and pointing in the direction you wish to proceed shows drivers that you intend to enter a crosswalk. Wearing bright, reflective gear also helps motorists easily spot you in traffic.

Next month’s focus will be distracted driving, which we covered last November.

Additional traffic safety tips and information can be found by following the RCMP on Facebook @RCMPinAlberta and on Twitter @RCMPAlberta.