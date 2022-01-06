Letter: Noble gent helps with tire change in sub zero weather

I was on the receiving end of kindness by a noble gent when I ended up with a flat tire in St Albert.

Well, this fellow was from Morinville (I understand people of kind character live in the Mornville area). He got down in the freezing snow (-40) and spent a good 20 minutes changing the tire.

He never gave up even when the tire would not come off. He even followed me to Canadian Tire to make sure I made it to repair my tire.

This note is to [the Morinville man] and let his family know they have a real hero in their family (I have a feeling they already know).

Wendy Lou

Sturgeon County