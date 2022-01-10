Alberta RCMP launch mobile app to help keep Albertans informed

The Alberta RCMP has developed a free mobile app available for iOS and Android devices that provides the public with online access to news, crime reporting, detachment locations, crime mapping and statistics, and a map for initiatives, including Project Lock-Up. Additionally, the new app offers access to partner law enforcement services, mental health supports, Crime Stoppers and Alberta RCMP social media accounts.

“An app is an easy way for the public to stay connected and report crime to the police along with gaining quick and easy access to Alberta RCMP news and information,” said Chief Superintendent. Peter Tewfik, Officer in charge of the Alberta RCMP’s Community Safety and Wellbeing Branch. “Having an app will provide the public with an option for digital accessibility that is convenient and centralized.”

Despite the access to information, RCMP says the app won’t replace the existing website, social media feeds, or other info sources, and residents are encouraged to use conventional means for crime reporting, engagement, or emergency assistance. 911 is still the method for emergencies, and non-emergency crimes can be reported online through the app or by contacting the nearest RCMP detachment.

The app is available as a free download through Apple or Google Play.