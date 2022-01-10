Morinville Sports Shorts

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville Jets shutout Icemen

The Morinville Jets returned to the ice Sunday night for a road trip game against the Wetaskiwin Icemen. After a hard-fought OT loss to the Flyers before Christmas, the Jets easily defeated Wetaskiwin 8-0 Sunday.

The Jets built that win over three periods, going from 3-0 to 7-0 and capping it with another in the final frame.

Morinville Jets’ backstop Tanner Schnirer stopped all 44 of the Icemen’s chances during the game.

The weekend win brings the Jets record to 18-9-2 and fifth place in the West Division. There are currently only three points separating the first place Beverly Warriors and the Jets.

The Jets play at home Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. against the Edmonton Royals.

Kings toppled by Lacombe

It was a rough night for the Morinville Senior AA Kings on the road Saturday against the league-leading Lacombe Generals.

Trailing the Generals 4-1 out of the gate, another 20 minutes saw the Kings keeping Lacombe off the board while simultaneously failing to pocket any themselves. Although the Kings would pick up another in the third, it was too little to counter another three goals from the Generals, who took the day 7-2.

The Kings are on the road this weekend to play the Westlock Warriors (4-5-1). Game time at the Rotary Spirit Centre is 8:30 p.m. The final two games of the regular season are home games on Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. Game time for both is 8 p.m. at the Morinville Leisure Centre.

Sturgeon U18 Sting have a strong weekend

It was back-to-back wins for the Sturgeon U18 AA Sting. The club took on the PAC GS Construction Saints on Saturday, emerging with a 6-4 win, and followed it up with a 6-1 win over the GPAC Storm. Ryan Rivard led Saturday’s game for the Sting with two goals and an assist. Sunday’s game saw the Sting’s six goals spread across six players.

The pair of wins bring the Sting to 12-3-5 on the season. The team currently sits in the second slot in the Global Health Imports Division, two points behind St Albert Steel.

The Sting takes on the SSAC Canadian Brewhouse Saturday at home at 7:30 p.m. and then hits the road Sunday for a 2:15 p.m. game against the Leduc Roughnecks.