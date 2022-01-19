What’s Cooking? – A healthy dip for the ultimate game night

Recipe with avocados…
(NC) Put down the food delivery apps and level up your snack game for the next match day with this amazing avocado dip recipe – and no, it’s not guacamole.
This healthy and colourful snack combines creamy avocados from Mexico, beet hummus, fresh salmon, crunchy vegetables and a hint of jalapeño — just enough to spice things up. It’s easy to make and also for clean up.
The Ultimate 7-Layer Dip
Prep time: 30 minutes
Cook time: 0 minutes
Serves: 6 to 8
Ingredients:
• 3 tomatoes, diced
• ¼ jalapeño, chopped
• 2 green onions, minced
• 60 mL (¼ cup) coarsely chopped fresh cilantro
• 4 avocados from Mexico, peeled and pitted
• 1 garlic clove, chopped
• Juice of one lime
• 500 mL (2 cups) beet hummus
• 375 mL (1 ½ cups) store-bought roasted peppers, chopped
• 2 mini cucumbers, sliced into thin rounds
• 300 g (2/3 lb.) hot-smoked salmon, shredded
• Fresh chervil leaves for garnish
• Salt and pepper
• Crackers, sliced baguette and endive leaves for dipping
Directions:
1. In a bowl, mix tomatoes with jalapeño, green onions and cilantro. Season with salt and pepper and set aside; drain any excess liquid.
2. In another bowl, use a fork to mash avocados from Mexico with garlic and lime juice. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.
3. Pour beet hummus into a bowl of approximately 1.5 litres. Add in layers: tomato mixture, guacamole, roasted peppers, sliced cucumber, cilantro and smoked salmon. Top with chervil leaves and serve with crackers, baguette bread and endives.
Publisher’s Note: Morinville Online regularly published food & Health articles. These articles are sponsored by Sobeys Morinville. We are grateful to local advertisers for their continued support.
