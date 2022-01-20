Longtime Father’s House members doing their counselling practicum at church

by Stephen Dafoe

Morinville and area residents can access affordable counselling services from two practicum students operating at the Father’s House Church, located immediately west of Morinville.

Meagan Crawford and Jessica Himschoot, longtime church members, are pursuing Master’s Degrees in counselling.

Crawford (left) has been working toward an education in Marriage and Family Therapy through Evangelical Seminary in Myerstown, Pennsylvania. Himschoot (below right) has almost completed a Master of Counselling Degree through Athabasca University.

Both students need to complete practicum hours for their respective master’s programs, and The Father’s House was approved as a practicum site, allowing both students to complete their practicum at the church.

Crawford and Himschoot will provide affordable counselling services to both church and community members.

Pastor Peter Vischer told Morinville Online there is no set cost for the counselling sessions. “The

desire is that clients only pay what they can afford,” Vischer said. “Meagan’s practicum is relational in nature. She is able to meet with individuals but is primarily focusing on matters involving more than one person -couples, families, friendships, etc. Jessica’s practicum may include individuals or any variation of group counselling.”

Both students say they are looking forward to the opportunity to serve their church and community while completing their Master’s Degree practicums.

“I am looking forward to meeting with and

encouraging individuals and families as they walk through the challenges they presently face, and move towards hope-filled, desired, and helpful change,” Crawford said. “I consider it a privilege to be present with people during these times.”

Himshcoot said she is most excited to walk with and support people through difficult times. “The old saying ‘a burden shared is a burden halved and a joy shared is a joy doubled’ really applies in the counselling setting. I’m so thankful for the privilege of sharing in clients’ lives and the trust they place in me.”

Assisting the two students in their practicum work will be Father’s House Counsellor and Prayer & Care Coordinator Namara Gibram, who has a doctorate in psychology and decades of experience as a counsellor in Brazil.

Gibram will receive intake forms and place clients with the best-suited student counsellor.

Those interested in booking sessions can use the online intake form or contact Namara Gibram by emailing counselling@tfhchurch.ca.

Read more local news on Morinville Online.