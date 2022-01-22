Two charged in Morinville armed robbery

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP were dispatched to a report of an armed robbery at a business on 100 Street in Morinville. Witnesses reported that a male and female entered the business, the male pointed an item that appeared to be a firearm at an employee, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and goods and the two fled on foot.

Morinville RCMP, with additional officers from Redwater RCMP, St. Albert RCMP, and Alberta Sheriffs assisting, quickly set up containment in the area. During the rapidly unfolding investigation, police determined that the suspects entered a room at a hotel in Morinville. With assistance from the RCMP Police Dog Services and RCMP Emergency Response Team, officers entered the hotel room and took three people, one male and two females, into custody.

Morinville RCMP’s General Investigation Section obtained a search warrant for the hotel room. The search of the hotel room recovered several pieces of evidence from the robbery including the weapon used, clothing worn by the suspects, and the stolen property.

Kendall Dustin Paul (28) of Alexander First Nation, Alta., has been charged with:

• Robbery with a firearm

• Wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence

• Pointing a firearm

• Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

• Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Ramona Stephanie LaFleche (50) of Morinville, Alta., has been charged with:

• Robbery with a firearm

• Possession of stolen property.

After Judicial Interim Release hearings, Paul and LaFleche were released to appear in Morinville Provincial Court on Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:30 a.m..

Morinville RCMP continue to investigate this incident. If you have any information regarding this matter or any other criminal activity, please contact Morinville RCMP at 780-939-1600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Origianl Story – Heavy police presence in Morinville – Update 1

Morinville, Alta. – The incident in the area of 100 Avenue has ended. Three suspects are in custody. Police remain in the area completing the investigation. Morinville RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation during this incident.

An update will be provided once charges have been sworn.

original release below

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alta. – Morinville RCMP are currently responding to an incident near 103 Street and 100 Avenue in Morinville. There will be a heavy police presence in the area. Residents are asked to avoid the area and to not post photos or details of police activity on social media until the incident has been resolved.

Further updates will be provided when more information is available.