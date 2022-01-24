Morinville Sports Report – Jets, Kings and U18 Sting

compiled by Stephen Dafoe

Here is how the Jets, Kings and U18 Sting did last week.

Morinville Jets 2 for 2 over the week

The Morinville Jets moved up four points last week with back-to-back road wins Friday and Sunday.

The Jets defeated the Spruce Grove Regals 4-1 on Friday night and repeated it with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Mustangs.

The pair of wins brings the Jets to 21-10-2 this season and fourth place in the West Division, four points behind the top-seated St. Albert Merchants who have played 35 games to the Jets’ 33.

The Jets play the Beverly Warriors at home Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m., travel to Beaumont to face the Braves on Friday, then return home to face the Merchants Sunday night at 7:30 p.m.

Kings Lose At Home

The Morinville Senior AA Kings had a rough night in their home barn Saturday, falling 5-1 to the visiting Camrose Crush.

It was anybody’s game for the first 40 minutes with the Kings and Crush scoreless after one, but tied 1-1 after two. The final frame saw the Crush advance by one early in the period, a goal that was evened up by the mid-period mark. But the final 10 minutes gave the Crush three more goals, including one with 22 seconds on the clock into the Kings’ empty net.

The weekend loss brings the Kings to 8-4-1 and third place in the league.

The Kings play their last regular-season game Saturday, Jan. 29 at home at 8 p.m. against the Bonnyville Pontiacs.

Sting U18 top of their division

The Sturgeon U18 AA Sting played one game and took one victory this past weekend, a 5-2 win over the St. Albert Steel.

Ben Roe and Ryan Rivard provided the Sting with a 2-0 lead to start the game. That was added to in the middle frame by a goal each from Josh Kananz and Ethan de Champlain to see the Sting leading the Steel 4-2 after two. Riley Enns gave the Sting their final goal with two-and-change on the clock to end the contest 5-2.

The weekend tally brings the Sting to 15-3-5 this season and a first-place standing in the Global Health Imports Division.

The Sting takes on the Fort McMurray Bouchier Junior Oil Barons on Saturday and Sunday in back-to-back road games.

