Morinville RCMP investigating fatal motor vehicle collision

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On Jan. 24, 2022, at approximately 12:39 p.m., Morinville RCMP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 44 between Township Road 570 and Township Road 571.

The collision involvesd a semi-tractor trailer and an SUV. There is one confirmed fatality.

Traffic is being diverted around the collision scene Highway 44 at Township Road 570 and Township Road 571 and is expected to continue for several hours.

The RCMP Collision Analyst is attending to assist with the investigation.

The next-of-kin notification is pending.

The cause of the collision is under investigation however highways in the area are reported to be icy due to recent rain fall.

The RCMP asked motorists to avoid the area of the collision and to slow down and drive to the road conditions they encounter. Morinville RCMP advised at 6:25 p.m. Monday evening that the collision scene was now clear and traffic was no longer being diverted.

For the most up-to-date information on highway conditions and road closures, please check 511 Alberta.