Food: Try a Mexican twist on a Canadian favourite

Mexi-Canadian Poutine

(NC) Our favourite French-Canadian comfort food got a serious healthy makeover…made in Mexico. This delicious dish can be turned into something nutritious as well, without compromising on taste.

What happens when the spicy flavours of Latin American meet the tastes of our childhood classics? Get ready to fall in love with this poutine featuring avocados from Mexico.

Mexi-Canadian Poutine with Veggies and Avocados

Prep time: 30 minutes

Cook time: 20 – 25 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

Vegetable sticks

• 1 sweet potato, peeled, cut into sticks

• 1 turnip, peeled, cut into sticks

• 3 parsnips, peeled, cut into sticks

• 3 carrots, peeled, cut into sticks

• Splash of canola oil

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Sauce

• 1 cup (250 mL) ready-made poutine sauce

• 2 tbsp. (30 mL) tomato paste

• 2 tsp. (10 mL) Worcestershire sauce

• 1 tbsp. (15 mL) hot sauce (such as Valentina, Red Hot, etc.)

• 1 tsp. (5 mL) cumin seeds (optional)

Poutine

• Kernels from 2 grilled ears of corn

• 2 grilled peppers, diced

• 1 ½ cups (375 mL) cheese curds

• 2 avocados from Mexico, peeled, pitted and cubed

• 2 shallots, minced

• 2 tbsp. (30 mL) cilantro, roughly chopped

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 180°C/375°F.

2. Mix vegetable sticks in a bowl with the oil, salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet lined with parchment paper and cook on centre rack for 20 to 25 minutes.

3. Add sauce ingredients to a pan and cook over medium-low heat for 10 minutes. Set aside.

4. When vegetables are done, put roasted vegetables, cheese curds, roasted peppers, grilled corn and avocado from Mexico cubes on a serving platter (or 4 individual plates). Top with shallots and cilantro. Drizzle with sauce before serving.