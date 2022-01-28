Morinville Council Briefs

by Colin Smith

Letters from the mayor

Mayor Simon Boersma has sent a letter of congratulations to Alexander First Nation Nation Chief George Arcand Jr. on his recent appointment as Grand Chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations.

“This is an incredible opportunity, and I can’t think of anyone better suited to the role than you,” states the letter written on behalf of Morinville Town Council. Your wisdom, patience, open-minded and humble approach will suit you very well for the duration of your appointment.”

Municipal Intern Coming

The Town of Morinville has been approved to host an intern as part of the Alberta government’s 2022 Municipal Internship Program for Administrators. The town will receive a grant of $60,000 to host the intern.

In discussion of the letter informing council of the approval, Deputy Mayor Stephen Dafoe asked about the amount of administrative staff used to mentor an intern. Michelle Hay, General Manager, Administrative Services, said that in her estimation interns add capacity rather than reduce it.

Council code of conduct and administration compensation moving forward

Discussions of potential changes to the council code of conduct and to the administration compensation policy on the agenda of council’s regular meeting Tuesday were brought forward from Committee of the Whle and formally motioned for a future meeting. The items were put forward to the February 22 meeting.