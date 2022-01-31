Morinville Kings start playoffs this weekend

Saturday night’s home-ice regular-season finale saw the Senior AA club defeat the visiting Bonnyville Pontiacs 4-0. Although both sides remained scoreless through the first 20, the Kings pocketed a pair in each of the remaining frames to earn another two points to wrap the season.

The Kings ended the year with a 9-4-1 record and third place in the North Central Senior AA Hockey League.

That standing puts the Kings up against the sixth-placed Westlock Warriors in the opening best of five series.

The Morinville Kings playoffs series will start on Friday, Feb. 4 in Westlock at 8:30 p.m. with game two in Morinville the following night at 8 p.m. Game three takes place in Morinville Feb. 12 at 8 p.m. and games 4 and 5 if needed are in Westlock Feb. 19 and Morinville Feb. 20.

The Kings had five players in the league’s top-20 scorers this season. Blake Grainger with 26 points, Devon Cyr with 20 points, Romano Morrison and Adam Wilson with 14 points, and Kyle Plett with 13 points.

Morinville Sports Shorts Are Compiled By Stephen Dafoe

