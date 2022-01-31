Morinville Sports Report – Rough weekend for Jets

The Jets winning streak halted at three games this weekend as the Jets had back-to-back losses against the Beaumont Chiefs and the St. Albert Merchants.

The Jets fell 4-3 to the Chiefs on the road Friday night. Trailing 2-0 after one, the Jets earned two in the middle frame. Unfortunately, so too did the Chiefs, leaving the Jets with a 4-2 deficit heading into the final frame. Although the club picked up another 13 minutes in and kept the Chiefs off the board, it was one short of pushing it to an overtime chance.

Sunday night’s home game saw the same result, a 4-3 loss to the Merchants. In that outing, the Jet and Merchants were tied 2-2 after one, but trailing 4-2 after two. Once again in the final period, the Jets pocketed another and kept their opponents off the board, but fell one short of that chance of a point or two from overtime battles.

The Jets currently sit with a 22-12-2 record and 46 points. While the Merchants have 52 points, the gap between 2nd place and the Jets fourth place is only two points.

The club plays their last two games of the regular season on the road this week. Feb. 2 they play the North Edmonton Red Wings, and then follow that up Sunday against the Strathcona Bruins.

Morinville Sports Shorts Are Compiled By Stephen Dafoe

