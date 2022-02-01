Albertans challenged to participate in Winter Walk Day on Wednesday

Wednesday’s weather may be dipping back to the double digits, but Alberta Blue Cross is hoping area residents will join the thousands of Albertans participating in Winter Walk Day, an annual event that encourages getting active outdoors.

“The fifth wave of the pandemic means that communities won’t be planning large events around Winter Walk Day again this year—but that doesn’t mean Albertans can’t still take a few minutes to get outside to enjoy the health benefits of walking,” said Alberta Blue Cross’ Vice President of Corporate Relations Brian Geislinger. “Winter Walk Day is about making wellness accessible for everyone, and we’re proud to work with our community partners to promote this year’s walk.”

The province-wide initiative, which saw more than 800 organizations and 100,000 participants take part last year, celebrates Alberta winters while promoting what Alberta Blue Cross calls the year-round health benefits of walking. Those participating in Winter Walk Day are asked to walk at least 15 minutes outside.

The initiative is a shared initiative of the Government of Alberta, SHAPE Alberta, Fitness Alberta, Alberta Recreation and Parks Association, Ever Active Schools, Alberta Blue Cross and Alberta Motor Association.

Those wanting to take part can register online at winterwalkday.ca Those on social media can share their journey with the hashtag #WinterWalkDay.

To encourage participation, Alberta Blue Cross also has Winter Walk Day-themed prizes on its Facebook and Instagram pages with the handle @AlbertaBlueCross.

article by Stephen Dafoe

