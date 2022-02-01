Morinville resident $1 million richer after Westwinds Shell ticket purchase

submitted by AGLC
Tina Coutts had a lot of questions racing through her mind after scratching her 200X MULTIPLIER ZING ticket and uncovering a $1 million prize.
“I was shocked,” said Coutts while claiming her prize. “My first thoughts were: ‘What?! What do I do next?! What?!’”
“I couldn’t believe it!” she said.
Coutts said she has a few ideas for her windfall, starting with a one big purchase.
“I’m going to buy a new house,” she said. “I live in a mobile home right now, so my plan is to fix it up, move out and use it as a rental property.”
After purchasing her new home, Coutts has one other major plan for her windfall.
“I would like to go on a vacation when it’s safe to travel,” she said. “I think it would be cool to take a holiday in the Bahamas!”
The winner said she also plans to share some of her winnings with her family.
Coutts purchased her winning ticket from the Westwinds Shell located at 1-9154 100 Street in Morinville.
Coutts is the 4th Albertan to take home a lottery prize of $1 million or more since the start of 2021.
