Legislative Assembly launches Her Vision Inspires writing contest

The Her Vision Inspires essay contest invites women to identify in the essays specifically what they would do if they were a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Alberta.

Alberta women between the ages of 17 and 25 have until the end of February to submit a 250 to 500-word essay on their unique vision for Alberta.

The province says the writing contest is a partnership between the Legislative Assembly of Alberta and the Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Canadian Region. The latter’s mandate is to work towards better representation of women in Legislatures throughout Canada and the Commonwealth.

“Being a provincial representative has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. Even before I was elected, I thought about the change that I wanted to see in my community, and today I am part of making that change happen,” said Jackie Armstrong-Homeniuk, MLA for Fort Saskatchewan-Vegreville and the Alberta Representative for Commonwealth Women Parliamentarians Canadian Region. “I am proud to invite other women to imagine how they can strengthen their communities and bring about change with a career in politics. Their vision for tomorrow could inspire action today.”

The submissions deadline for Her Vision Inspires is Feb. 28, and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place.

Rules and online entry forms can be found online at https://www.assembly.ab.ca/members/related-resources/HerVisionInspires/

