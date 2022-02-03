Morinville Jets win on the road in mid-week game

The Morinville Jets toppled the North Edmonton Red Wings Wednesday night on the road.

The 5-2 victory earned the Jets another two points on the closing path to playoffs.

The Jets currently sit with a respectable 23-12-2 record and 48 points this season, two points behind the West Division’s second-placed St. Albert Merchants and three points behind the first-placed Beverly Warriors.

Wednesday’s game saw the Jets leading 2-9 after one, 5-1 after two, after which the Red Wings shaved the lead down to 5-2. Kye Buchanan picked up two of the Jets’ five goals during the game.

The Morinville Jets will play their final regular-season game on the road Sunday afternoon against the Strathcona Bruins.

Depending on the outcome of the remaining league games, it looks like the Jets will face the Red Wings of the Spruce Grove Regals in the first series of playoffs.